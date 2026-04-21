MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CamCard Launches CamCard Business 2.0, Introducing AI Insights and Voice Notes to Drive Business Conversion

April 20, 2026 10:31 PM EDT | Source: Hmedium

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - CamCard, the global leader in AI-powered business networking, today launched CamCard Business 2.0. Built specifically for teams and enterprises to share and manage their business networks, CamCard Business integrates AI capabilities into pre-meeting research and conversation capture. The upgrade introduces two new features-AI Insights and AI Voice Note-that transform scattered information into actionable intelligence for effective business conversion.

AI Insights: Personalized Business Intelligence at Scale

Business professionals often struggle with information overload: fragmented news, annual reports, and outdated content. AI Insights eliminates this inefficiency. Users simply import a business card and input their role; the system then leverages large language models (LLMs) and publicly available information to automatically generate a personalized company insights report covering operational overview, core products, market positioning, business developments, and key relationships.







CamCard AI provides a comprehensive overview of the company

On top of these company briefs, CamCard AI acts as a "business radar," delivering targeted insights and strategic analysis across market, technology, supply chain, and recruitment opportunities. CamCard AI helps enterprise users identify key information such as contact background, business needs, and potential collaboration areas, and provides suggested outreach templates and follow-up action items for reference. This streamlines pre-meeting research and significantly increases both connection efficiency and communication relevance, ultimately driving tailored strategic advantage and enhanced productivity for diverse roles across the enterprise.







CamCard AI generates actionable next-step recommendations

AI Voice Note: Building a Conversational Memory Bank

Critical business opportunities often emerge in informal settings-coffee breaks at conferences, backstage conversations after pitch sessions, or casual client lunches-where a single comment about market strategy, a solution requirement, or a personal interest can become the key to building trust and closing deals. Yet note-taking is difficult in these scenarios, and cross-language communication adds complexity, leading to the loss of important decision points, follow-ups, and client preference.







AI Voice Note provides conversation key insights directly linked to contact cards

CamCard Business 's AI Voice Note addresses this challenge by transforming conversations into data assets. The AI performs multi-language high-accuracy transcription and automatic translation, intelligently extracting core topics, decision points, action items, and responsible parties. This enables point-to-point management where every contact card maintains a traceable history of communication and decisions-providing a factual foundation for precise follow-up and deal advancement. For enterprises, this critically builds a robust customer asset base, functioning as a true "Conversational Memory Bank" for strategic insights and seamless client engagement continuity.

Privacy remains paramount: users maintain full control by choosing to initiate recording or upload audio directly within the "Business Activities" section of the corresponding business card. CamCard Business encourages users to inform and obtain consent from conversation partners before recording, ensuring every session meets ethical and legal standards in a transparent, trust-based environment.

Reflecting on the product's journey, Cary Zhang, Product Lead at CamCard, stated: "Since the launch of 2009, we have been dedicated to making business connections more efficient. We aim to build an all-scenario business networking platform that deeply integrates AI technology, bringing a smarter and more intuitive contact management experience to enterprises and business professionals worldwide."

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About CamCard

CamCard is an AI product for business networking platform that makes professional connections more efficient and actionable. By transforming contact management from simple information storage into an intelligent system that drives decision-making, CamCard empowers enterprises and professionals to achieve more effective customer operations and sustained growth. Founded in 2009, CamCard turns every business connection into an opportunity. For more information, please visit our website.

Media Contact

Contact: Kate QIU, PR Manager

Company Name: CamCard

Address: 11th Floor, Building A, Yunfangcang, 1268 Wanrong Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai

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Source: Hmedium