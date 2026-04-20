India's LPG Consumption Falls 13% In March Eyes Biogas, Solar Power To Boost Fuel Supply

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With millions of Indian consumers still facing a massive crisis on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) front, alternatives including biogas are emerging as viable options.

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Even India's defence forces are looking at biogas as an alternative to LPG, according to media reports. The army is planning to buy biogas stoves, besides exploiting wind and solar energy on a larger scale. About 155,000 kg of cooking gas is consumed daily by the army and a fifth could be saved by using biogas, the reports said.

India imports more than two-thirds of its LPG, mostly from the Gulf, but the US-Israel war with Iran has hit supplies to the country.

Used primarily for cooking at homes and restaurants in cities and towns, India's LPG consumption has fallen sharply by 13 per cent in March 2026 (from 2.73 million tonnes a year earlier, to 2.38 mt now). The bulk of India's LPG imports are from the Arabian Gulf and passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The LPG crisis has, however, boosted the prospects for other alternative forms of sustainable and eco-friendly fuels that can help the country reduce its reliance on its imports.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) points out that dimethyl ether (DME) is a sustainable and eco-friendly fuel. The synthetically produced fuel is a substitute for LPG and can be used as fuel for household cooking as well.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has notified standards permitting up to 20 per cent DMG-LPG blending in India.

A report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) earlier this year said production of liquid and gaseous biofuels in India could double by 2030 through enhanced policy actions.

"These fuels can strengthen India's energy security by reducing reliance on imported fuels, support economic development and job creation, especially in rural communities – and also contribute to emissions reductions targets,” said the report.

Fatih Birol, executive director, IEA, said ethanol and compressed biogas have helped meet rising demand while delivering tangible gains for energy security and rural development.

“Building on this momentum, India could unlock significantly larger volumes of sustainable biofuels this decade, including for key sectors such as aviation and industry,” he said.

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