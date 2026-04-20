Honeywell Sells Warehouse Technology Unit To Brady $1.4 Billion Deal Signals Strategic Shift

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Honeywell has agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions and Services business to Brady Corporation, an international manufacturer of identification and protection solutions, for $1.4 billion in an all-cash transaction.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The transaction follows the review of strategic alternatives Honeywell commenced in July 2025 for PSS and its Warehouse and Workflow Solutions (“WWS”) business to further simplify the company's portfolio alongside the planned spin-off of its Aerospace business, which is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2026.

Honeywell remains actively engaged in its assessment of strategic alternatives for WWS, which operates commercially under the brand names Intelligrated and Transnorm.

Vimal Kapur, chairman and CEO of Honeywell, says:“With the PSS divestiture, we are nearing completion of our multi-year portfolio transformation, further accelerating value creation as we prepare to separate our Aerospace and Automation businesses into two independent industry leading public companies.

“The sale also enables us to continue strengthening our financial and operational focus on the company's core businesses.”

Kapur adds:“Going forward, PSS will benefit from Brady's highly complementary and specialized leadership in industrial identification and safety, creating a broader, more integrated offering for warehouse, logistics and manufacturing customers.”

With 2025 revenue of approximately $1.1 billion, PSS is a leading provider of mobile computers, barcode scanners and printing solutions serving the warehouse and logistics market. PSS is currently part of Honeywell's Industrial Automation (IA) business portfolio.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of high-performance labels, signs, safety devices and printing systems for industries that include electronics, manufacturing and aerospace. Brady provides products that enhance safety, security and productivity.

The acquisition of PSS will help build Brady's capabilities in data capture, mobile computing and workflow automation, increasing its portfolio serving industrial and logistics customers, while creating a more integrated, end‐to‐end productivity and safety platform.

This announcement follows the divestiture of Honeywell's Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business in 2024 and the spin-off of its Advanced Materials business as Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq: SOLS) in October 2025.

It also builds on the prior strategic actions Honeywell has taken to drive organic growth and optimize its portfolio, including announcing approximately $14 billion of accretive and synergistic acquisitions since 2023: Compressor Controls Corporation, SCADAfence, the Access Solutions business from Carrier Global, Civitanavi Systems, CAES Systems, the LNG business from Air Products, Sundyne, Li-ion Tamer and Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies Business.

Centerview Partners is serving as financial advisor to Honeywell. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Baker McKenzie and Womble Bond Dickinson are providing external legal counsel.