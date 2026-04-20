Traction Uranium Engages Market Maker

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“” or“”) announces that it has appointed Independent Trading Group, Inc. (Address: 420, 33 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, Canada, M5E 1G4; Website: ; Contact: Chris Kaplan; Email: ... ) (“”) as a market maker for its common shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“”).

The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ITG, as Traction's market maker, aims to ensure a fair and efficient market for the Company's common shares, adhering to CSE policies. This involves buying and selling Traction's shares on the CSE and other alternative Canadian trading venues. In exchange for these services, ITG will receive a monthly fee of C$5,000 from the Company.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at .

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are described in the Company filings publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at . The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.