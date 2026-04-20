KODANSHA HOUSE Makes Its Los Angeles Debut In 2026, Presented By KODANSHA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- KODANSHA will bring KODANSHA HOUSE, an immersive fan experience hosted in North America since 2024, to Los Angeles for the first time. It will be held in July under the name KODANSHA HOUSE 2026.

Building on the huge success of last year's event in New York City's SoHo neighborhood, which attracted more than 20,000 fans, KODANSHA HOUSE entered into an official partnership with Anime Expo, North America's largest anime convention. The event is set to further expand in scale, returning to New York for the third time in October and exhibiting at the San Diego Comic-Con and Anime NYC.

Official partnership with Anime Expo

This year's KODANSHA HOUSE 2026 in Los Angeles will take place in official partnership with Anime Expo, North America's largest anime convention. Anime Expo is a Japanese pop culture event held every year in July in Los Angeles, attracting over 410,000 attendees from more than 65 countries and regions. The 2026 event is scheduled for July 2 to July 5, local time.

By holding KODANSHA HOUSE alongside Anime Expo, KODANSHA aims to drive cross-audience engagement and deepen fan interaction, while bringing Japan's manga culture to anime and manga fans from around the world who will gather in the area during the event period.

Events featuring an illustrious lineup of authors

Following last year's success, KODANSHA HOUSE will once again showcase the diversity of the manga world to fans in North America, where interest in Japanese manga culture continues to grow. This year's edition will feature an even broader range of genres.

Special events are also planned at the venue with renowned creators, including Kamome Shiratori, author and artist of the landmark magical fantasy Witch Hat Atelier, which has won awards in both the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards and Harvey Awards, as well as, author Muneyuki Kaneshiro and artist Yusuke Nomura, the team behind the globally popular soccer manga BLUE LOCK, which has surpassed 50 million copies in circulation worldwide. Kaneshiro and Nomura will celebrate their first-ever appearance at an overseas event.

To commemorate the occasion, Shiratori has created an original illustration (pictured above) depicting Coco, the protagonist of Witch Hat Atelier, flying across the North American continent.

Sale of limited-edition merchandise in collaboration with Kinokuniya USA

Same as last year, Kinokuniya USA will be the event's official retail partner. The retailer will be selling goods at both the Los Angeles and New York venues as well as at the San Diego Comic Convention and Anime NYC booths. Details about limited-edition merchandise available exclusively at the venues and Kinokuniya USA will be announced as the event draws closer.

Examples of immersive experiences

Ego Arena (BLUE LOCK)

An immersive penalty shootout experience where visitors face off against BLUE LOCK MAN, the holographic AI goalkeeper from BLUE LOCK. Video of players taking shots is shown alongside a scoreboard, with results ranked in real time.

A World In Layers (Witch Hat Atelier)

An interactive magical experience built around the concept of“a world layered with magic.” Set inside a mystical tent filled with potion bottles, talismans, and magic tools, visitors can draw magic circles on a tablet, which are then projected as animated patterns throughout the space.

Event overview

・Los Angeles Venue

Dates: July 2-12, 2026 (Press preview on July 1)

Location: 701 E 3rd St (Little Tokyo)

Details: A comprehensive and immersive pop-up event showcasing KODANSHA manga works, designed to deepen engagement with fans and expand awareness of the KODANSHA brand.

Opening hours: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM (GMT-7)

Admission: Free

・New York Venue

Date: October 2026 (details to be announced)

Location: New York City (details to be announced)

Admission: Free



About KODANSHA Ltd.

KODANSHA is a leading Japanese publishing company known worldwide for its iconic manga titles such as Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, and BLUE LOCK.

KODANSHA continues to shape global pop culture through its innovative storytelling and commitment to creative excellence.

