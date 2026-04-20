MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Richards Group Inc. Announces April 2026 Dividend

April 20, 2026 10:24 AM EDT | Source: Richards Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Richards Group Inc. (TSX: RIC) (the "Company") announced today its cash dividend for the month ended April 30, 2026 of Cdn$0.11 per share. This dividend will be to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2026 and will be payable on May 14, 2026. Shareholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any dividends of income by the Company, whether such dividends are in the form of cash or additional shares.

About Richards Group Inc.

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Richards Group operates across two core segments, Healthcare and Packaging, serving a global customer base with market leading medical devices, supplies, and equipment, as well as a diverse offering of glass and plastic packaging solutions. Richards is the largest Canadian distributor in aesthetic, pharmacy, and vision care devices, the third largest in Canadian packaging, and is newly developing a medical device global OEM footprint. The company differentiates itself through product innovation, high touch service, and deep industry expertise. For more information, visit richardsgroup.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Enzio Di Gennaro

Chief Financial Officer

Richards Group Inc.

(905) 670-7760

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Source: Richards Group Inc.