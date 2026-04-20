Enemy Increases Pressure In Hryshyne, Donetsk Region, Situation Worsens - 7Th Corps Of Air Assault Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and released a video of combat operations in the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

"The situation in Hryshyne is worsening. The enemy has increased pressure on the settlement and is trying to develop an offensive," the military said.

Ukrainian troops are preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold in the central part of the settlement, the 7th Corps emphasized.

In recent days, Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out an operation to destroy an enemy staging point. After waiting for a favorable moment, Ukrainian forces launched an airstrike on a concentration of Russian troops.

As a result, the elimination of at least three invaders has been confirmed. According to available information, some Russian soldiers remain trapped under debris in a basement without the possibility of rescue.

Russians increase assault activity in Huliaipole direction - Voloshyn

At the same time, the military noted that Russian forces continue to press from the north of the settlement. They are attempting to bypass Hryshyne using open terrain and tree lines from the southwestern direction, aiming to establish positions on the northern and northwestern outskirts.

Recently, the enemy attempted to break through along this route using an armored personnel carrier. Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed the vehicle along with its personnel, thwarting the attempt to advance further.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of the day Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian defensive positions 52 times, focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction.

Photo: gov