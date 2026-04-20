Mr. Rooter Plumbing Of Charlotte Surpasses 500 Google Reviews While Maintaining A 4.9-Star Rating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Locally owned plumbing company marks a major customer trust milestone as Charlotte's rapid growth drives demand for reliable plumbing services across Mecklenburg County

Charlotte, NC, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Charlotte, a locally owned full-service plumbing company providing drain cleaning, emergency plumbing, and plumbing services in Charlotte since 2013, has surpassed 500 Google reviews while maintaining a 4.9-star rating. The milestone reflects more than 12 years of dependable work for homeowners and businesses across one of the Southeast's fastest-growing metro areas.







Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Charlotte - Dustin Vo - Owner

With Charlotte ranking second nationally in total job growth and new construction expanding steadily, homeowners across Mecklenburg County depend on licensed plumbers in Mecklenburg County who understand the region's homes and infrastructure.

"Reaching 500 reviews with a 4.9-star rating means everything to our team," said Dustin Vo, Managing Director of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Charlotte. "Every review represents a homeowner who trusted us with their home, and we never take that for granted. I want to thank our plumbers and the Charlotte community for helping us grow into what many customers call the best plumber Charlotte has to offer. We show up, do the job right, and treat every home like it's our own."

Full-Service Plumbing for Charlotte Homeowners

The team provides a full range of residential plumbing services Charlotte homeowners count on, including drain cleaning in Charlotte, sewer line repair and replacement, water heater installation and repair, tankless water heater services, repiping, leak detection, water main line repair and installation, pipe repair, fixture installation, camera inspection, and 24/7 emergency plumbing in Charlotte. Specialized offerings include HydroScrub® drain jetting, water filtration, and water softener installation.

Whether homeowners in Matthews or Huntersville are dealing with a clogged drain, a leaking toilet, or a failing water heater, the Charlotte plumber team delivers quality service and craftsmanship with upfront, project-based pricing and no overtime charges.

Serving Charlotte and Surrounding Communities

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Charlotte serves homeowners across Charlotte, Matthews, Indian Trail, Monroe, Waxhaw, Weddington, Wesley Chapel, Harrisburg, Concord, Cornelius, Davidson, Mooresville, Huntersville, Mint Hill, Hemby Bridge, Lake Park, Marvin, Stallings, and Unionville. From sewer line repair in Charlotte to water heater installation in Concord and leak detection in Indian Trail, the team's familiarity with local homes allows them to diagnose issues accurately and deliver lasting solutions.

What Sets the Team Apart

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Charlotte is licensed and insured, and every technician is background-checked, with an average of 7 years of hands-on experience. We evaluate and hire people who display a strong sense of character, integrity, and a high level of empathy. Service professionals wear shoe covers, protect floors, and clean up before leaving. All work is backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise® workmanship guarantee, and financing is available for larger projects such as repiping in Charlotte, water main line repair, and tankless water heater installation.

"When someone calls us, they're usually dealing with something stressful - a burst pipe, a sewer backup, no hot water," Vo said. "Our job is to show up on time, explain what's happening, and fix it so they can get back to their day. That's how we've built trust with over 500 families, and that's how we plan to keep growing. We're investing in our team so we can continue providing reliable plumbing in Charlotte, NC, and the surrounding communities at the level they deserve."

Local Roots, National Brand Support

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Charlotte is part of the Mr. Rooter Plumbing® brand, founded in 1970 and one of North America's largest full-service plumbing and drain cleaning companies. The Charlotte location has been locally owned and operated since 2013, with six field technicians who live and work in the community. The business partners with local vendors and contributes to the local economy through steady employment and service to thousands of area homes and businesses.

Schedule service with a licensed Charlotte plumber today! Homeowners in need of drain cleaning, sewer line repair, water heater service, leak detection, or any plumbing service can reach Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Charlotte 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You see the price before work begins. Call 704-842-9508 to get started or visit for more information.

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Charlotte

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Charlotte is a locally owned and operated full-service plumbing company serving homeowners and businesses across Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and surrounding communities. Since 2013, the team has delivered expert drain cleaning, sewer line repair, water heater installation, emergency plumbing, leak detection, repiping, and more - backed by upfront, flat-rate pricing and the Neighborly Done Right Promise® workmanship guarantee. Part of the Mr. Rooter Plumbing® brand, founded in 1970. Available 24/7 at 704-842-9508 or online at.

Press Inquiries

Dustin Vo, Owner

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Charlotte

Address: ​​9305 Monroe Rd Ste G, Charlotte, NC 28270, United States

Phone: 704-842-9508

Email: mail [at] Website: