Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Northern Data Group - Joint Reasoned Statement Of The Management Board And The Supervisory Board On The Exchange Offer By Rumble Inc.


2026-04-20 02:05:23
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Northern Data Group - Joint Reasoned Statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Exchange Offer by Rumble Inc.
20.04.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Northern Data Group - Joint Reasoned Statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Exchange Offer by Rumble Inc. Frankfurt/Main – 20 April 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data” or“the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today published the Joint Reasoned Statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Voluntary Public Takeover Offer (Exchange Offer) by Rumble Inc.[1] The document can be found under Publications in the Investor Relations section of Northern Data's website.
[1] Made through Rumble Deutschland AG
About Northern Data Group: Northern Data AG (ETR:NB2 ) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world's most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation. Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data's best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata.
Investor Relations: Jose Cano
Vice President, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ... 20.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2311414

End of News EQS News Service

2311414 20.04.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN20042026004691010666ID1111006625



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search