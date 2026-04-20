Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Northern Data Group - Joint Reasoned Statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Exchange Offer by Rumble Inc.

20.04.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Northern Data Group - Joint Reasoned Statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Exchange Offer by Rumble Inc. Frankfurt/Main – 20 April 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data” or“the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today published the Joint Reasoned Statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Voluntary Public Takeover Offer (Exchange Offer) by Rumble Inc.[1] The document can be found under Publications in the Investor Relations section of Northern Data's website.

[1] Made through Rumble Deutschland AG

About Northern Data Group: Northern Data AG (ETR:NB2 ) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world's most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation. Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data's best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata.

Investor Relations: Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

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