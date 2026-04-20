Investornewsbreaks Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) Adopts Disclosure Policy And Updates Investment Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Planet Ventures Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Planet Ventures (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) announced it has adopted a Disclosure, Confidentiality and Insider Trading Policy to strengthen compliance with Canadian securities laws, prevent selective disclosure and ensure proper handling of material information, while also updating its Investment Policy to include a focus on space technology and infrastructure, artificial intelligence, robotics and other disruptive technologies, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation across emerging sectors.

To view the full press release, visit

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

For more information, visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN