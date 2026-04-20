Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Georgia Map Tool Offers Local Climate Change Insights

New Georgia Map Tool Offers Local Climate Change Insights


2026-04-20 02:01:33
(MENAFN- 3BL) Local leaders across Georgia can now see a more detailed picture of what impacts to expect from climate change with a new map tool released by Drawdown Georgia.

The group, which aims to reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions, unveiled the maps at the Super South Summit in Atlanta last week.

Scientists warn that Georgia can expect hotter, longer summers, more extreme weather, more rainfall overall and also longer droughts. But those impacts will vary across the state.

Now, researchers have found ways to scale down big-picture data so they can project not just how climate change is affecting Georgia or the Southeast broadly, but also how it's changing conditions in specific locations.

Read the full story on WABE.

MENAFN20042026007202015466ID1111006527



3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search