Moms For Liberty Expands Into Vermont With New Chapter Launch
“This is what grassroots leadership looks like: parents stepping up in their own communities to make a difference in their children's future,” said Tina Descovich, CEO and Co-Founder of Moms for Liberty.“Across the country, moms and dads are realizing they are not alone in the fight for parental rights and that together, they can make a real difference for their children. This new chapter is about empowering parents, building strong local relationships, and ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed.'”
The new chapter, located in Windham County, will be led by Chapter Chair Nicole Cota and Vice Chair Rachael Morse.
Moms for Liberty is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization. Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating, and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment