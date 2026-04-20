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Jonathan Van Harmelen

Jonathan Van Harmelen


2026-04-20 09:04:05
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Visiting Assistant Professor, Oberlin College and Conservatory
Profile Articles Activity

I am a specialist in United States history, with particular emphasis on civil rights and immigration. My particular interests include Asian American history, Congress, history of the American West, and U.S. foreign policy.

Experience
  • 2025–present Visiting assistant professor, Oberlin College
Education
  • 2024 UC Santa Cruz, PhD
Publications
  • 2024 The Unknown Great: Stories of Japanese Americans at the Margins of History, University of Washington Press
  • 2021 The Scientists and the Shrub: Manzanar's Guayule Project and Incarcerated Japanese American Scients, Southern California Quarterly

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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