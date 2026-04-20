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Jonathan Van Harmelen
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Visiting Assistant Professor, Oberlin College and Conservatory
I am a specialist in United States history, with particular emphasis on civil rights and immigration. My particular interests include Asian American history, Congress, history of the American West, and U.S. foreign policy.Experience
- 2025–present Visiting assistant professor, Oberlin College
- 2024 UC Santa Cruz, PhD
- 2024 The Unknown Great: Stories of Japanese Americans at the Margins of History, University of Washington Press 2021 The Scientists and the Shrub: Manzanar's Guayule Project and Incarcerated Japanese American Scients, Southern California Quarterly
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