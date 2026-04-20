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IMF Upgrades Russia’s Economic Forecast Amid Global Energy Risks
(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund has slightly improved its growth expectations for Russia, attributing the revision to stronger commodity prices, while cautioning that ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are putting pressure on the global economy, according to its latest assessment.
In its recent World Economic Outlook, the IMF projected that Russia’s economy will grow by 1.1% in 2026, an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to its earlier estimate issued in January. The report linked this adjustment to “higher commodity prices,” noting that “the momentum” is likely to carry forward into 2027.
The IMF also expects inflation in Russia to decline, forecasting a rate of 5.6% this year, down from 8.7% in 2025, with a further decrease to 4.3% anticipated by 2027.
Domestic projections present a more optimistic picture. According to statements from Russia’s Economic Development Ministry cited in reports, growth could reach 1.3% in 2026 and accelerate to 2.8% the following year.
The updated outlook comes against the backdrop of renewed volatility in global energy markets. According to reports, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, along with retaliatory actions across the region, has disrupted supply chains and driven uncertainty. The situation has particularly affected flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil and gas shipments.
The IMF warned that continued disruption to energy supplies and damage to key infrastructure could escalate into a “major energy crisis” if the conflict persists. It added that nations heavily reliant on imported energy are especially “exposed” to these risks.
In its recent World Economic Outlook, the IMF projected that Russia’s economy will grow by 1.1% in 2026, an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to its earlier estimate issued in January. The report linked this adjustment to “higher commodity prices,” noting that “the momentum” is likely to carry forward into 2027.
The IMF also expects inflation in Russia to decline, forecasting a rate of 5.6% this year, down from 8.7% in 2025, with a further decrease to 4.3% anticipated by 2027.
Domestic projections present a more optimistic picture. According to statements from Russia’s Economic Development Ministry cited in reports, growth could reach 1.3% in 2026 and accelerate to 2.8% the following year.
The updated outlook comes against the backdrop of renewed volatility in global energy markets. According to reports, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, along with retaliatory actions across the region, has disrupted supply chains and driven uncertainty. The situation has particularly affected flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil and gas shipments.
The IMF warned that continued disruption to energy supplies and damage to key infrastructure could escalate into a “major energy crisis” if the conflict persists. It added that nations heavily reliant on imported energy are especially “exposed” to these risks.
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