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US Calls on Americans to Depart Iraq Immediately
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Baghdad has once again urged all American nationals in Iraq to depart the country without delay, reinforcing an existing travel warning with an unambiguous directive issued Monday.
"Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there," the embassy stated in an official security alert.
The mission cautioned that Iran-aligned militia groups operating within Iraq are actively plotting further strikes against US citizens and American-affiliated targets throughout the country, extending to northern Iraq. Compounding the threat, the embassy pointed to complicity within Iraqi officialdom itself.
"Some elements associated with the Iraqi government continue to actively provide political, financial, and operational cover for these terrorist militias," the embassy said.
While Iraq's airspace has since reopened—with a limited number of commercial flights now in service—the embassy cautioned that travelers must remain alert to persistent dangers posed by missile fire, drone activity, and rocket attacks.
Despite operating under an ordered departure status, the mission confirmed it remains functional. "U.S. Mission Iraq remains open while on ordered departure to assist U.S. citizens in Iraq," it said.
Americans were nonetheless firmly discouraged from approaching diplomatic facilities in person. "Do not attempt to come to the Embassy in Baghdad or the Consulate General in Erbil in light of significant security risks," the embassy added, directing citizens to reach consular staff exclusively through electronic channels.
The alert follows a sharp escalation in regional tensions after the US and Israel conducted coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and several regional nations hosting US military assets. Hostilities have since paused under a two-week ceasefire announced April 8, brokered by Pakistan.
"Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there," the embassy stated in an official security alert.
The mission cautioned that Iran-aligned militia groups operating within Iraq are actively plotting further strikes against US citizens and American-affiliated targets throughout the country, extending to northern Iraq. Compounding the threat, the embassy pointed to complicity within Iraqi officialdom itself.
"Some elements associated with the Iraqi government continue to actively provide political, financial, and operational cover for these terrorist militias," the embassy said.
While Iraq's airspace has since reopened—with a limited number of commercial flights now in service—the embassy cautioned that travelers must remain alert to persistent dangers posed by missile fire, drone activity, and rocket attacks.
Despite operating under an ordered departure status, the mission confirmed it remains functional. "U.S. Mission Iraq remains open while on ordered departure to assist U.S. citizens in Iraq," it said.
Americans were nonetheless firmly discouraged from approaching diplomatic facilities in person. "Do not attempt to come to the Embassy in Baghdad or the Consulate General in Erbil in light of significant security risks," the embassy added, directing citizens to reach consular staff exclusively through electronic channels.
The alert follows a sharp escalation in regional tensions after the US and Israel conducted coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and several regional nations hosting US military assets. Hostilities have since paused under a two-week ceasefire announced April 8, brokered by Pakistan.
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