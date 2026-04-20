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PMI Launches Manifesto For Enterprise Agility In Support Of Business Transformation In MENA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New set of principles equips organizations in the MENA region to navigate disruptions, accelerate decision-making, and drive sustainable growth.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 2026 – The Project Management Institute (PMI) has unveiled its groundbreaking Manifesto for Enterprise Agility, an empowering set of principles designed to help organizations remain resilient, innovative, and better equipped to navigate frequent global disruptions. Developed by the PMI Agile Alliance, the Manifesto calls for a shift in leadership mindset, moving away from rigid hierarchical structures toward shared purpose, decentralized decision-making, and enterprise-wide adaptability. For businesses and leaders in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where economic diversification, sustainability, and digital transformation initiatives dominate national agendas, the Manifesto provides timely insights to anchor strategies that drive resilience, success, and growth in increasingly complex environments. Why Enterprise Agility Matters in MENA Frequent disruptions caused by global economic shifts, technological advancements, and changing sector demands have created an urgent need for organizational agility. The Manifesto encourages leaders to reframe business transformation by emphasizing collaborative decision-making, adaptive governance mechanisms, and the strategic use of technology to build organizations capable of responding to change quickly. In MENA, this aligns strongly with regional priorities:
Project Management Institute and PMI are trademarks and/or registered marks of Project Management Institute, Inc., in the US and/or in other countries. Third Party Trademarks:
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Media Contact Celine Nehme Regional Communications Lead - MENA
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 2026 – The Project Management Institute (PMI) has unveiled its groundbreaking Manifesto for Enterprise Agility, an empowering set of principles designed to help organizations remain resilient, innovative, and better equipped to navigate frequent global disruptions. Developed by the PMI Agile Alliance, the Manifesto calls for a shift in leadership mindset, moving away from rigid hierarchical structures toward shared purpose, decentralized decision-making, and enterprise-wide adaptability. For businesses and leaders in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where economic diversification, sustainability, and digital transformation initiatives dominate national agendas, the Manifesto provides timely insights to anchor strategies that drive resilience, success, and growth in increasingly complex environments. Why Enterprise Agility Matters in MENA Frequent disruptions caused by global economic shifts, technological advancements, and changing sector demands have created an urgent need for organizational agility. The Manifesto encourages leaders to reframe business transformation by emphasizing collaborative decision-making, adaptive governance mechanisms, and the strategic use of technology to build organizations capable of responding to change quickly. In MENA, this aligns strongly with regional priorities:
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Economic Diversification Initiatives: Projects like Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE's“We Are the UAE 2031” Vision focus heavily on innovation, non-oil-based economies, and smart city development, which demand organizations to design adaptable operating models.
Digital Transformation Goals: With countries investing heavily in cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, the Manifesto's principles of embracing technology and fostering distributed talent are critical to unlocking organizational potential.
Sustainability: As green infrastructure becomes central to the region's long-term strategy, agility is essential to integrate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals with operational efficiency.
Project Management Institute and PMI are trademarks and/or registered marks of Project Management Institute, Inc., in the US and/or in other countries. Third Party Trademarks:
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Media Contact Celine Nehme Regional Communications Lead - MENA
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