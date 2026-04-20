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BOSS Zhipin's Sustained Share Repurchases Achieved Over RMB913 Million In 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB17.0 million to repurchase 349,698 ordinary shares on April 17. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB913 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns. CONTACT: CONTACT: PIACENTE·FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS...
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