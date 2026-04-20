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EUR/USD Forex Signal 20/04
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish viewEURUSD Chart by TradingView
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1850. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1850. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650.
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