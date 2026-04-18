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Senate Backs Temporary Extension of FISA, Sends Bill to Trump
(MENAFN) The US Senate has approved a temporary extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), sending the measure to President Donald Trump for final approval, according to reports.
Lawmakers passed the extension on Friday through a voice vote, keeping the legislation in effect until April 30. The move followed a narrow approval in the House of Representatives earlier the same day during early morning proceedings. A group of around 20 Republican lawmakers reportedly blocked efforts to secure a longer renewal of the law.
House Speaker Mike Johnson had pushed for a five-year extension, while even an 18-month renewal proposal faced resistance from members of his party, amid ongoing concerns that the surveillance powers under FISA could potentially be misused to monitor US citizens without warrants.
The law was set to expire on Monday before the temporary extension was approved.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the law’s renewal and urged Republicans in a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to support a unified extension effort.
Lawmakers passed the extension on Friday through a voice vote, keeping the legislation in effect until April 30. The move followed a narrow approval in the House of Representatives earlier the same day during early morning proceedings. A group of around 20 Republican lawmakers reportedly blocked efforts to secure a longer renewal of the law.
House Speaker Mike Johnson had pushed for a five-year extension, while even an 18-month renewal proposal faced resistance from members of his party, amid ongoing concerns that the surveillance powers under FISA could potentially be misused to monitor US citizens without warrants.
The law was set to expire on Monday before the temporary extension was approved.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the law’s renewal and urged Republicans in a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to support a unified extension effort.
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