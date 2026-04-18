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EU Monitors Jet Fuel Risks
(MENAFN) A European Commission spokesperson stated on Friday that the European Union is not experiencing any fuel shortages at present, but is actively developing precautionary measures in case of possible disruptions to jet fuel supplies in the future.
During a midday briefing in Brussels, Anna-Kaisa Itkonen explained that the EU’s oil coordination group had recently reviewed the situation and determined that fuel availability across member states remains steady and secure.
"There are no fuel shortages in the European Union at present, however, we are preparing for possible supply shortages for jet fuels," she said, while highlighting that jet fuel continues to raise concerns because of the bloc’s structural dependence on imports.
She added that EU refineries currently produce about 70% of total jet fuel consumption within the union, while the remaining portion is sourced from external markets. She also cautioned that ongoing instability in the Strait of Hormuz could potentially interfere with supply chains and might require a coordinated response from the EU if conditions worsen.
Although market conditions remain tight, Itkonen emphasized that jet fuel is part of a globally integrated and continuously supplied system supported by active production, imports, and existing reserves. "There is considerable jet fuel remaining capacity within Europe," she said, noting that the EU also maintains emergency stockpiles in accordance with legal requirements, which can be deployed if necessary.
During a midday briefing in Brussels, Anna-Kaisa Itkonen explained that the EU’s oil coordination group had recently reviewed the situation and determined that fuel availability across member states remains steady and secure.
"There are no fuel shortages in the European Union at present, however, we are preparing for possible supply shortages for jet fuels," she said, while highlighting that jet fuel continues to raise concerns because of the bloc’s structural dependence on imports.
She added that EU refineries currently produce about 70% of total jet fuel consumption within the union, while the remaining portion is sourced from external markets. She also cautioned that ongoing instability in the Strait of Hormuz could potentially interfere with supply chains and might require a coordinated response from the EU if conditions worsen.
Although market conditions remain tight, Itkonen emphasized that jet fuel is part of a globally integrated and continuously supplied system supported by active production, imports, and existing reserves. "There is considerable jet fuel remaining capacity within Europe," she said, noting that the EU also maintains emergency stockpiles in accordance with legal requirements, which can be deployed if necessary.
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