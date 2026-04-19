Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Police Deny Reports Of Shooting In Chernihiv, Say No Injuries Reported

Police Deny Reports Of Shooting In Chernihiv, Say No Injuries Reported


2026-04-19 03:05:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the regional police, officers seized a starter pistol from a man on the street, Ukrinform reports.

Earlier, several Telegram channels and media outlets reported a shooting in Chernihiv, allegedly involving children and resulting in casualties.

Law enforcement authorities have denied these claims. "Information about shooting at children has not been confirmed. There are no victims," the police said.

Read also: Shooting in Kyiv: Eight people, including child, hospitalized

As previously reported, a teenager was killed and four people were injured in Chernihiv following a drone attack.

Photo credit: National Police

MENAFN19042026000193011044ID1111002297



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search