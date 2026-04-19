Police Deny Reports Of Shooting In Chernihiv, Say No Injuries Reported
Earlier, several Telegram channels and media outlets reported a shooting in Chernihiv, allegedly involving children and resulting in casualties.
Law enforcement authorities have denied these claims. "Information about shooting at children has not been confirmed. There are no victims," the police said.Read also: Shooting in Kyiv: Eight people, including child, hospitalized
As previously reported, a teenager was killed and four people were injured in Chernihiv following a drone attack.
Photo credit: National Police
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