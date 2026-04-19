403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Report Shows Seventeen Deaths in US Immigration Custody This Year
(MENAFN) According to reports, 17 people have died while in U.S. immigration detention this year, based on official detainee death records released by immigration authorities.
The most recent case involved a 27-year-old Cuban man who was found unresponsive in his cell at a federal detention facility in Miami on April 12. Emergency attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead. Officials said the cause of death remains under investigation.
Data from immigration authorities also shows that detention-related deaths reached 33 in 2025, the highest annual figure in over 20 years, while 11 deaths were recorded in 2024, according to media reporting based on official figures.
At the beginning of April this year, more than 60,000 migrants were being held in detention facilities across the United States. Although this number has decreased in recent months, it remains significantly higher than levels recorded before the current presidential administration returned to office, according to reports.
The most recent case involved a 27-year-old Cuban man who was found unresponsive in his cell at a federal detention facility in Miami on April 12. Emergency attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead. Officials said the cause of death remains under investigation.
Data from immigration authorities also shows that detention-related deaths reached 33 in 2025, the highest annual figure in over 20 years, while 11 deaths were recorded in 2024, according to media reporting based on official figures.
At the beginning of April this year, more than 60,000 migrants were being held in detention facilities across the United States. Although this number has decreased in recent months, it remains significantly higher than levels recorded before the current presidential administration returned to office, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment