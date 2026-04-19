IPL 2026: 'I Play According To The Team's Requirements,' Says Jadeja On Balancing Dual Roles As All-Rounder

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shed light on the demands of his dual role, emphasising the importance of workload management and adaptability. He also backed young teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential ahead of the team's IPL 2026 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Jadeja explained how he approaches training as an all-rounder, highlighting the need to strike the right balance between batting and bowling.

“As an all-rounder, you have to decide whether to focus on bowling or batting during training sessions. You must keep the workload in mind and can't do everything in a single session. I make the decision to split into half so that my workload is balanced,” Jadeja said before the KKR vs RR contest.

Jadeja, who was traded to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, also reserved praise for young batter Vaibhav Sooryvanshi, underlining the promise he brings to the side.

“I think we're lucky to have him (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) on our team. He bats well and possesses immense confidence for his young age. My opinion hasn't changed - from the first time I saw him, he continues to hit big sixes. He'll improve skillwise and talent wise as time goes on, which is a good thing for India in the future,” he said.

Reflecting on his role within the team, Jadeja reiterated that flexibility remains central to his approach, with team requirements dictating his contributions in both departments.

“I play according to the team's requirements: I think as a batter when we're batting and the same applies to bowling. As an all-rounder, my job isn't easy because the team expects me to do well with both bat and ball\,” Jadeja mentioned.

With a strong record against Kolkata Knight Riders, Jadeja expressed confidence in delivering once again.“My record against KKR is good and I hope to do well today as well.”