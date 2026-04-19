US Reps Will Be In Pakistan On Monday For Further Peace Talks With Iran, Says Trump Warns 'Tehran To Take The DEAL'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Sunday, posted a long-worded note on Truth Social, stating that he hopes 'Iran will take US' deal.' He said that US representatives would be in Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday (20 April) evening, for“Negotiations.”

“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” wrote Trump.

“They'll come down fast, they'll come down easy and, if they don't take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT'S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” he added.

Donald Trump's post comes a day after two Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil were attacked while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Indian-flagged vessels attacked near Hormuz

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the incident in a statement released on Saturday.

While no casualties were reported and the vessels were not damaged either, the two ships had to turn back after the incident, which occurred in the northeast of Oman.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement noted that following the incident, New Delhi summoned the Iranian ambassador and“conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)