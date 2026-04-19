'Turn Around Immediately': Moment Iranian Navy Blocked Indian Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz (WATCH)

A fresh maritime flashpoint has emerged in the Strait of Hormuz after an Indian-flagged tanker was reportedly intercepted by Iranian naval forces and ordered to reverse course, underscoring the growing volatility in one of the world's most critical shipping lanes.

According to reports, the vessel was attempting to transit the narrow waterway when Iranian personnel contacted the ship and instructed it to stop moving forward. Video and radio communication from the tense encounter have since surfaced online, revealing the alarming exchange between the crew and Iranian forces.

In the audio, an Iranian voice can reportedly be heard warning the ship:“Turn around immediately.” The tanker was then forced to abandon its planned route through the strategic passage linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Video shows the moment Iran's military ordered an Indian ship to abort its passage of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran says it has closed the Strait again, calling the decision a response to a continued blockade of its ports by the US. twitter/nMB5aoASwL

- Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) April 18, 2026

The incident comes amid heightened military tension in the Gulf region, where Iranian patrol vessels have increased monitoring of commercial traffic following renewed geopolitical strain involving Tehran, Washington and regional allies. The Strait of Hormuz remains vital because nearly 20 percent of the world's oil trade passes through the narrow corridor, making any disruption a major concern for global markets.

Indian authorities are closely tracking developments after two India-linked vessels reportedly came under pressure while attempting to cross the strait. One of the affected ships was identified as the Sanmar Herald, whose crew had earlier issued a distress message after warning shots were allegedly fired nearby. In that recording, a crew member said:“You gave me clearance to go. My name is second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back.”

Also Read: 'You Gave Me Clearance': Distress Call From Indian Tanker Exposes Strait of Hormuz Chaos (WATCH)

Officials said no injuries were reported and neither vessel suffered visible damage, but both ships altered course after the confrontation. India has since raised the matter diplomatically, summoning the Iranian envoy and expressing“deep concern” over the safety of Indian merchant ships navigating the region.

The latest incident has reignited fears over the security of international shipping in the Gulf, where commercial vessels are increasingly being caught in wider geopolitical tensions. Maritime analysts say the standoff highlights how quickly civilian shipping can become vulnerable when military messaging changes without warning.

As tensions remain high, shipping operators and governments are expected to review transit plans through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that remains central to both India's energy security and global trade stability.

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