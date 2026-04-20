From Innovation To Impact: Ariston NUOS PLUS S2 FS Awarded UAE Product Of The Year 2026 This Earth Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)As the world observes Earth Day on April 22 under the theme“Our Power, Our Planet,” the urgency for energy-efficient living is accelerating across markets. In line with this year's theme, Ariston Middle East reinforced its positioning as 'the home of sustainable comfort' by winning the recognition of 'Product of the Year UAE 2026' in the water heater category. Ariston NUOS PLUS S2 WI-FI FS (floor-standing) was acknowledged in its category, underscoring its energy efficiency and high performance.

Recognised as the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, POY reinforces Ariston's continued leadership in delivering best-in-class, energy-efficient solutions designed for modern living.

Commenting on the achievement,said,“In line with the spirit of Earth Day, which highlights the role of individual and collective action in protecting the environment, Ariston's latest recognition reinforces the importance of adopting energy-efficient technologies at home.The Ariston NUOS PLUS S2 WI-FI FS (floor-standing) is not just a product, it's a strategic response to the region's growing demand for intelligent, energy-efficient solutions. By combining cutting-edge heat pump technology with smart connectivity, we are enabling consumers to take control of their energy consumption while contributing to broader sustainability goals.

Solutions such as Ariston NUOS PLUS S2 heat pump water heaters empower households to significantly reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining comfort and performance-demonstrating how everyday choices can contribute to a more sustainable future.

The Product of the Year award follows a comprehensive and multi-layered evaluation process designed to ensure credibility and objectivity. All submitted products undergo detailed scrutiny by a panel of industry experts spanning marketing, media, and public sector leadership to validate innovation benchmarks. Shortlisted entries are then evaluated through an independent consumer survey conducted by Nielsen across a panel of GCC consumers. The assessment is based on the Product Total Score (PTS), which measures key parameters including Innovation, Attractiveness, and Purchase Intent. The product with the highest aggregate score in its category is declared the winner, reinforcing the award's standing as a robust blend of expert validation and real consumer endorsement.

The award-winning Ariston NUOS PLUS S2 WiFi FS (floor-standing) stands out for its advanced heat pump technology, engineered to significantly reduce energy consumption while delivering high performance. Using ultra-low-GWP R290 refrigerant and achieving a COP of up to 3.84 (200L capacity) and up to 4.04 (250L capacity), the system enables substantial savings on electricity consumption, positioning it as a highly efficient alternative to conventional water heaters.

As sustainability becomes a defining priority across the UAE and globally, innovations like the NUOS PLUS S2 directly support the transition toward more energy-conscious households-aligning with the broader goals championed during Earth Day and beyond.

Winning the Product of the Year award is a strong validation of our innovation strategy and our commitment to delivering real, measurable value to consumers. What makes this recognition particularly significant is the rigorous and transparent evaluation process behind it, combining expert assessments, independent market research by Nielsen, and direct consumer feedback.” Torner added.

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating. In 2022, the Group reported nearly 2.4 billion euros in revenues. With the addition of Centrotec Climate Systems in January 2023, Ariston Group now employs over 10,000 people, has representative offices in 43 countries, 31 production sites, and 30 research and development centers across five continents. Listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021, the Group is committed to sustainability through renewable and high-efficiency solutions, continuous technological innovation, digitalization, and advanced connectivity systems. Ariston Group operates under global brands like Ariston, ELCO, and Wolf, and iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold, Thermowatt, and Ecoflam.