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Deepika-Ranveer Expecting Second Baby, Dua's Post Wins Hearts


2026-04-19 05:00:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy with a heartwarming post. The adorable highlight? A glimpse of their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy kit, sending fans into a frenzy online.

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AsiaNet News

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