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Japan Hails Ceasefire Reached Between Israel, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Japan on Friday threw its support behind a newly brokered 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, describing the agreement as an "important step toward peace" in a region battered by months of escalating violence.
Government spokesman Masanao Ozaki said Tokyo "strongly hopes it will be maintained and lead to further peace and stability in the region," as reported by media.
The truce was announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump, who confirmed that Israel and Lebanon had reached an agreement — effective 2100GMT — following intensive US-mediated negotiations in Washington, DC.
The fragile halt to hostilities showed early signs of strain, however. The Lebanese army reported multiple ceasefire violations by Israeli forces within hours of it taking effect, citing sporadic shelling directed at villages across southern Lebanon.
The human cost of the conflict has been staggering. Since Israeli aerial and ground operations in Lebanon began on March 2, official figures show 2,196 people have been killed and 7,185 wounded — with the campaign forcing more than 1 million residents from their homes.
The devastation extends beyond Lebanon's borders. In Iran, available data indicates that more than 3,300 lives have been lost and hundreds of thousands of people uprooted amid the continuing regional conflict.
Government spokesman Masanao Ozaki said Tokyo "strongly hopes it will be maintained and lead to further peace and stability in the region," as reported by media.
The truce was announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump, who confirmed that Israel and Lebanon had reached an agreement — effective 2100GMT — following intensive US-mediated negotiations in Washington, DC.
The fragile halt to hostilities showed early signs of strain, however. The Lebanese army reported multiple ceasefire violations by Israeli forces within hours of it taking effect, citing sporadic shelling directed at villages across southern Lebanon.
The human cost of the conflict has been staggering. Since Israeli aerial and ground operations in Lebanon began on March 2, official figures show 2,196 people have been killed and 7,185 wounded — with the campaign forcing more than 1 million residents from their homes.
The devastation extends beyond Lebanon's borders. In Iran, available data indicates that more than 3,300 lives have been lost and hundreds of thousands of people uprooted amid the continuing regional conflict.
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