8 Killed In Armed Attack On Entertainment Facility In Central Mexico

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Mexico City: At least eight people were killed in an armed attack targeting an entertainment facility in the municipality of Ayala in the central Mexican state of Morelos.



The Morelos State Attorney General's Office said that the incident occurred inside an entertainment facility operating illegally. It noted that forensic teams initiated the necessary technical and legal procedures after the victims' bodies were found at the scene.



It added that investigators from the Criminal Investigation Agency are continuing to collect evidence and question witnesses to determine the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrators.



The office affirmed that it will pursue investigation to uncover those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice.