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Quest Global Wins Great Place To Work Certification in India for the Fifth Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 17th April, 2026: Quest Global, a leading global engineering services firm, is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place To Work® in India for the fifth year in a row. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at Quest Global. This year, 78% of employees said it’s a great place to work.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Quest Global stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"Being named a Great Place To Work in India for the fifth year in a row shows the remarkable commitment and energy of everyone at Quest Global,” said Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder and CEO, Quest Global. “Getting this recognition means a lot to us. It’s a sign that we’re building a place where everyone can bring their unique perspectives, try new things, and grow together. As we move forward, my promise is to keep making Quest Global a place where people feel seen, motivated, and prepared to solve the hardest engineering problems. Together, we’re shaping a brighter future, and that’s something I’m truly proud of."
Quest Global received an overall Trust Index® score of 77%, reflecting strong credibility of management, respect for people, fairness at the workplace, pride, and camaraderie across teams. This certification is globally recognized as a benchmark for high-trust, high-performance cultures, and is evidence of our continued focus on building a positive and inclusive workplace.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
WE’RE HIRING!
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at
About Quest Global:
At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 18 countries, with over 93 global delivery centers, our 22,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Quest Global stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"Being named a Great Place To Work in India for the fifth year in a row shows the remarkable commitment and energy of everyone at Quest Global,” said Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder and CEO, Quest Global. “Getting this recognition means a lot to us. It’s a sign that we’re building a place where everyone can bring their unique perspectives, try new things, and grow together. As we move forward, my promise is to keep making Quest Global a place where people feel seen, motivated, and prepared to solve the hardest engineering problems. Together, we’re shaping a brighter future, and that’s something I’m truly proud of."
Quest Global received an overall Trust Index® score of 77%, reflecting strong credibility of management, respect for people, fairness at the workplace, pride, and camaraderie across teams. This certification is globally recognized as a benchmark for high-trust, high-performance cultures, and is evidence of our continued focus on building a positive and inclusive workplace.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
WE’RE HIRING!
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at
About Quest Global:
At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 18 countries, with over 93 global delivery centers, our 22,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
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