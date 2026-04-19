War Update: 153 Combat Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Direction Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook regarding the situation as of 08:00 on April 19.

The enemy carried out 68 airstrikes, dropping 216 guided aerial bombs.

The Russian army deployed 9,360 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,404 shelling attacks, including 60 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the areas of Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiitsi, Andriivka, Fedorivske, and Vovche in Dnipropetrovsk region; as well as Vozdvyzhivka, Nizhenka, Zirnytsia, Verkhniya Tersa, Charivne, Liubytske, Kopani, Lisne, Trudove, Shevchenkivske, Novoukrainka, Mykilske, Yurkivka, Zarichne, and Balabyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped one guided bomb, conducted 84 shelling attacks (including two with MLRS), and launched two assault actions.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy attempted three times to break through defensive lines near Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attacked four times toward Novoplatonivka and near Petropavlivka and Pishchane. In the Lyman direction, Russian forces attempted seven times to break through near Drobysheve and toward Lyman, Stavky, and Novoserhiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance near Yampil and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked four times near Nykyforivka, Minkivka, and toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped 28 assault actions by the aggressor near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and toward Shevchenko, Bilytske, Novopavlivka, and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times toward Kalynivske, Verbove, and Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole direction, 12 enemy attacks took place toward Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, and near Varvarivka, Pryluky, and Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders conducted no active operations.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region 756 times in 24 hours, one injured

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to April 19, 2026, amount to approximately 1,318,220 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine