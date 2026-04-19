Jordan Post Participates In Regional Postal Remuneration Workshop In Egypt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra) -- Jordan Post took part in a regional workshop on remuneration systems in the Arab region, held in Egypt on April 13–14, organized by the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).In a statement released on Sunday, the company said its participation underscores its commitment to boost regional collaboration and staying abreast of global advancements in the postal sector.The move is part of ongoing efforts to develop and upgrade postal, financial, and digital services offered to citizens and various sectors, while enhancing efficiency and service quality in alignment with the Economic Modernization Vision and Jordan Post's strategic development plans.The workshop reviewed the latest developments in postal remuneration systems and mechanisms for their implementation. It also facilitated the exchange of expertise among representatives of Arab countries across various postal domains, supporting efforts to build a sustainable and integrated digital economy and to strengthen postal and logistics services in line with digital transformation and evolving market needs.