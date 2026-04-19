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RE: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 133 In The Area 4441


2026-04-19 02:01:14
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roadway is reopened.

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS <...>
Sent: Saturday, April 18, 2026 11:21 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <...>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 133 in the area 4441

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 133 in the area 4441 has both lanes obstructed in the area of in the area of 4441 VT Route 133 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

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EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

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EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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