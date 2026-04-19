Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 31: Film Beats Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Races To Rs 1,749 Cr Worldwide

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, had a good start at the box office and maintained aconsistent pace over the first four weeks, becoming one of the year's biggest successes. Even in its fifth weekend, the picture remains stable, showing that its weekend performance has not diminished.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge grossed Rs 1,749.01 crore globally on Day 31. This comprises India's revenue of Rs 1,329.31 crore and abroad profits of Rs 419.70 crore. The film's global net (gross minus taxes) revenue is presently Rs 1,110.47 crore from 472,404 shows. With this, Dhurandhar 2 has eclipsed Pushpa 2, which grossed Rs 1,742 crore.

Evening Occupancy: Bhooth Bangla Day 2: 39.24% (Hindi) (2D) #BhoothBangla link: The Revenge Day 31: 34.49% (Hindi) (2D) #DhurandharTheRevenge link:: Love Insurance Kompany Day 9: 23.43% (Tamil) (2D)...

- Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) April 18, 2026

On its fifth Saturday (Day 31), the film grossed Rs 5.58 crore and netted Rs 4.65 crore.

India net box office breakdown (weekly). According to Sacnilk, the film's India net collection over 30 days is as follows:

Week One: Rs 674.17 crore

Week two: Rs 263.65 crore.

Week three: Rs 110.60 crore.

Week four: Rs 54.70 crore.

About Dhurandhar II: The Revenge. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a large-scale action drama that mixes emotional narrative with intense moments. At nearly four hours long, it addresses themes of geopolitics, sacrifice, and patriotism as they unfold in Pakistan's Lyari and in India's war against terrorism.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, with several character arcs propelling the plot along.