7 Reasons Washington State's Long‐Term Care Deduction May Not Benefit Every Worker Paying Into It

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you've noticed a new deduction coming out of your paycheck in Washington State, you're not alone. The WA Cares Fund, often called the state's long-term care deduction, has sparked major debate among workers. On paper, it sounds like a safety net for future care needs. But in reality, not every worker paying into the system will benefit equally... or at all.

Washington's long-term care deduction is part of the WA Cares Fund, a mandatory program funded by a payroll tax. Workers contribute 0.58% of their wages with no income cap, meaning higher earners pay significantly more over time. In return, eligible participants can access up to about $36,500 in lifetime long-term care benefits starting in 2026. The program aims to help cover costs like in-home care, assisted living, and caregiving support. While the idea is appealing, the structure creates uneven outcomes depending on your situation.

Before you assume it's a guaranteed win, here are seven important reasons why this deduction may not work in your favor.

1. The Benefit Cap May Be Too Low for Real Care Costs

Long-term care is expensive, often costing tens of thousands of dollars per year. The WA Cares benefit is capped at roughly $36,500, which may only cover a short period of care. For someone needing years of assistance, this amount may barely scratch the surface. That means many workers will still need significant savings or private insurance. If you expect extensive care needs, the value of the deduction may feel limited.

2. High Earners May Pay Far More Than They Receive

Because the tax has no wage cap, higher-income workers contribute more over time. Someone earning six figures could pay tens of thousands into the system across their career. Yet everyone receives the same maximum benefit, regardless of how much they contributed. This creates a situation where some workers may pay far more than they ever receive back. For higher earners, the long-term care deduction may feel more like a loss than a benefit.

3. You Must Meet Strict Contribution Requirements

Not everyone who pays into the system will qualify for benefits. To be eligible, workers typically need to contribute for a certain number of years without long gaps. If you move out of state or leave the workforce early, you may not qualify. That means years of contributions could result in no payout at all. This is one of the biggest concerns critics have about the program.

4. Benefits Are Not Portable for Everyone

If you move out of Washington, your access to benefits becomes more complicated. Some workers can maintain eligibility, but only if they meet specific requirements and opt in. If you don't meet those conditions, you could lose access to benefits entirely. For younger or more mobile workers, this is a major risk. Paying into a system tied to one state may not make sense for everyone's lifestyle.

5. There's No Refund If You Never Use It

The WA Cares Fund works like insurance, not a savings account. If you never need long-term care, you won't get your contributions back. That means decades of payments could result in zero direct benefit. While that's common with insurance models, it still feels frustrating for many workers. For healthier individuals, the long-term care deduction may feel like money lost.

6. Opt-Out Opportunities Are Closed for Most Workers

When the program was first introduced, some workers could opt out by purchasing private insurance. However, that window closed in 2022 and is no longer available for new applicants. This means most workers are now required to participate with no alternative. Those who missed the deadline have little flexibility. Mandatory participation is one of the most controversial aspects of the program.

7. It Doesn't Replace the Need for Additional Planning

Even supporters of the program acknowledge it's not a full solution. The benefit is designed to supplement (not replace) long-term care planning. Many families will still need private insurance, savings, or Medicaid planning strategies. Without additional preparation, the benefit may fall short of real needs. In other words, the deduction is just one piece of a much larger financial puzzle.

How to Decide If the Long-Term Care Deduction Works for You

The long-term care deduction may not work for everyone. You need to take the time to review your potential needs. Here are several things to keep in mind...

Estimate your potential contributions based on your income and career length. Compare that total to the maximum benefit you could receive. Consider your likelihood of needing long-term care and how long it might last. If you plan to move out of Washington, factor in portability risks. Think about whether you'll need additional coverage beyond what the program offers.

Washington's long-term care deduction is a bold attempt to solve a real problem, but it doesn't work equally for everyone. Some workers will benefit significantly, while others may pay in far more than they ever receive. The program's structure means your income, career path, and life plans all play a role in whether it's worth it. That's why it's critical to understand how it fits into your overall financial strategy. Instead of assuming it's enough, treat it as one layer of protection. The more informed you are now, the better prepared you'll be later.

Do you think Washington's long-term care deduction is worth it, or are you concerned about paying more than you'll receive? Share your thoughts below!