Crypto News: Alphapepe AI DEX Demo Over 1000 Users Whilst XRP Price Prediction Targets $5.00 Following Official SEC Commodity Status

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has crossed 1,000 users on its AI DEX demo and the milestone signals a level of live product engagement that most presale projects never reach before listing. Capital continues entering at a pace that draws direct comparisons to the earliest days of meme coins that went on to deliver life-changing returns to early participants. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing while XRP trades near $1.41 following the SEC's official digital commodity classification with the XRP price prediction now targeting $5.00 as the CLARITY Act approaches its most critical Senate window.





Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the XRP price prediction and the SEC commodity ruling explain why the regulatory landscape has permanently shifted and why the capital flowing into a project with over 1,000 live demo users may be the most strategically positioned in the market right now.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe AI DEX Demo Hits 1,000 Users While the XRP Price Prediction Targets $5.00 on SEC Commodity Status

The timing of AlphaPepe crossing 1,000 AI DEX demo users could not land in a more consequential moment. The SEC and CFTC jointly classified XR as a digital commodity in March 2026, ending over four years of legal uncertainty. XRP is now one of 16 digital assets with formal legal status under US law. The ruling established a five-category classification system that draws clear lines between securities and commodities, giving banks and asset managers the statutory clarity they have been waiting for. XRP surged 4% to $1.41 on April 16, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in a single session as the market priced in what comes next.

The XRP price prediction now targets $5.00 as the realistic ceiling if the CLARITY Act passe the Senate. The bill would codify the commodity classification into permanent federal law and unlock what Standard Chartered projects as $4 to $8 billion in XRP ETF inflows. Without the CLARITY Act, analysts see XRP drifting between $1.50 and $2.50. With it, the consensus range shifts to $5 to $10 according to European Business Magazine. The Senate Banking Committee is targeting a late April markup and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has stated he expects the bill to pass by month end. An SEC roundtable on April 16 set the stage for the legislative push, and Polymarket currently prices a 55% probability of passage.

Six spot XRP ETFs are now trading in the US with combined AUM surpassing $1 billion. CoinShares reported $119.6 million in weekly XRP fund inflows, the largest since December. Rakuten Wallet went live with XRP integration on April 15, giving 44 million Japanese users the ability to spend XRP at 5 million merchant locations. The commodity classification, the ETF infrastructure, the payment integration, and the legislative momentum are converging within the same window for the first time in XRP's history.

The XRP price prediction targets $5.00 under optimal conditions. That is approximately 255% upside from current levels on an $81 billion asset requiring a Senate vote, sustained ETF scaling, and consumer adoption to validate across quarters. The wallets that have historically captured the most significant returns in crypto identified early-stage opportunities where the product momentum was already live and measurable, and AlphaPepe just crossed 1,000 users on a working AI DEX demo before most presale projects have shipped a single line of functional code.

AlphaPepe AI DEX Demo Crosses 1,000 Users as Live Product Separates It From the Field

AlphaPepe crossing 1,000 AI DEX demo users changes the conversation entirely. While XRP holders wait for the CLARITY Act vote, AlphaPepe already has a live product that real users are testing. AlphaSwap's demo showcases AI-driven contract screening that flags scam patterns before a token can trade, real-time whale tracking that surfaces large wallet movements as they happen, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,700 holders have joined and AlphaPepe is priced at $0.01494 per token with the presale past $880,000. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. One thousand users on a working demo before the token has even listed is a data point that separates AlphaPepe from every other presale running in 2026. The Q2 DEX launch and Tier 1 CEX debut are approaching, and the demo engagement suggests the market is already building conviction in what comes after listing day.

Conclusion

The crypto news around the SEC officially classifying XRP as a digital commodity, the XRP price prediction targeting $5.00 as the CLARITY Act approaches its Senate markup, and AlphaPepe crossing 1,000 AI DEX demo users all highlight why the current environment rewards projects with live product traction over assets waiting for external catalysts. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale as the demo user count climbs are following the pattern every previous cycle has proven. The participants who positioned in projects with measurable product engagement before listing captured the most significant returns, and those who waited entered at materially higher levels.

Stages close faster every day while each round pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early-stage crypto opportunities with live product demonstrations ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. The AI DEX demo has crossed 1,000 users and the window at current pricing is narrowing.