81-Year-Old Woman Without Limbs Raised 3 Children 'Like A Warrior': 'At Least We Never Went Hungry'

MENAFN - Live Mint) An 81-year-old woman from northern China, known as“the strongest Chinese mother,” has moved many people online with her life story. Born without arms and legs due to a congenital condition, she overcame immense difficulties to raise three children.

Wang Yushi, from Baiyin in Gansu province, did not even have an official name for much of her early life.

“My mother was born without hands or legs, and for more than 20 years, she did not even have a name. It was not until she married my father at 27 that a registration officer gave her the name Wang Yushi, and that is what everyone has called her since,” her youngest son, Zhang Lihu, 38, was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post.

Raising a family against the odds

After getting married, Wang had three children-an elder daughter and two sons. With farming being the main source of income, her husband often worked away from home, leaving her to manage the household and care for the children on her own.

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Despite her condition, she handled daily tasks with intense determination. According to her son, she could cook, wash clothes, and even mend clothing.

While preparing meals, she would move herself onto a stool and use her body for balance as she kneaded dough and cut vegetables. She sewed using her mouth and held chopsticks between her elbows while eating.

“At that time, I was the only one taking care of the children. Life was really hard, but I was still content. At least we never went hungry,” Wang told Jimu News.

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Now, all three of her children have families of their own. Her husband passed away more than ten years ago, and she lives with her youngest son, who looks after her along with his wife.

Although she suffers from high blood pressure, her overall health is stable.

A story that touched millions

Zhang has been sharing moments from their daily life on social media under the name“A Great Mother,” gaining over 440,000 followers.

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“Being able to stay by my mother's side is the greatest happiness. As long as my mother is here, home is here,” he said.

Her story has deeply moved many online. One person said:“Fate gave her a hellish start, yet she lived like a warrior.” Another wrote:“So moving. This is truly remarkable and brought tears to my eyes.” A third added:“The greatest mother. It is unimaginable how she raised her children. Their filial devotion is truly a blessing in return.”