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Israeli Air Force Members Held Over Iran-Linked Espionage
(MENAFN) Two personnel from the Israeli Air Force have been detained on allegations of spying on behalf of Iran, according to Israeli media reports released on Friday, which referenced a military source. The individuals are suspected of involvement in intelligence-related offenses tied to foreign espionage activities.
As reported by a news agency, Lee Ayash, who leads the criminal investigations division of the military police, stated that the two suspects have remained in custody for roughly one month while an active inquiry continues. Authorities are still working to determine the full scope of the case.
Ayash indicated that there is suspicion Iranian intelligence agents may have recruited the soldiers and taken advantage of their roles to obtain access to classified data concerning military systems, strategic locations, and senior officials. The investigation suggests that sensitive operational information may have been compromised.
The report also implied that the case could be wider than the two individuals currently in custody, hinting at the possibility of an expanded espionage network. It further noted that earlier phases of the investigation led to additional arrests, including individuals connected to highly sensitive military units such as air defense.
According to the same source, formal charges are expected to be submitted in the coming days. These may include severe accusations, such as assisting an adversary during a period of war.
A military official, whose identity was not disclosed, was also quoted as stating that the security establishment intends to implement “strict measures” in response to the incident.
As reported by a news agency, Lee Ayash, who leads the criminal investigations division of the military police, stated that the two suspects have remained in custody for roughly one month while an active inquiry continues. Authorities are still working to determine the full scope of the case.
Ayash indicated that there is suspicion Iranian intelligence agents may have recruited the soldiers and taken advantage of their roles to obtain access to classified data concerning military systems, strategic locations, and senior officials. The investigation suggests that sensitive operational information may have been compromised.
The report also implied that the case could be wider than the two individuals currently in custody, hinting at the possibility of an expanded espionage network. It further noted that earlier phases of the investigation led to additional arrests, including individuals connected to highly sensitive military units such as air defense.
According to the same source, formal charges are expected to be submitted in the coming days. These may include severe accusations, such as assisting an adversary during a period of war.
A military official, whose identity was not disclosed, was also quoted as stating that the security establishment intends to implement “strict measures” in response to the incident.
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