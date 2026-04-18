Ministers Push For Digital Upgrades On Harranehomari Highway Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) -- Ministers of public works and digital economy met on Saturday to advance the digital transformation of the country's infrastructure, focusing on the integration of electronic payment systems and cybersecurity for key transport routes.Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen and Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat emphasized the need to modernize electronic payment frameworks within the second phase of the Harraneh–Omari Highway project. The ministers stated that the upgrades are designed to improve user experience, increase collection efficiency, and ensure high levels of transparency and reliability.The meeting, held at the Ministry of Public Works, served as a forum to coordinate strategic projects within the digital infrastructure sector. These initiatives are part of a broader national effort to accelerate digital transformation and improve the delivery of government services to citizens.Technical discussions centered on the implementation of an integrated surveillance camera system and the fortification of data security through advanced firewall technologies. The ministers also reviewed plans to upgrade internal branch networks and link them via Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) technology to guarantee business continuity and protect sensitive information.The talks further addressed ongoing developments in the Ministry of Public Works' electronic messaging and archiving systems. Officials aim to streamline administrative procedures, accelerate decision-making processes, and move toward a fully integrated digital government model.Both ministers noted that the collaboration aligns with national directives to enhance institutional performance and ensure the readiness of digital infrastructure to meet public needs.