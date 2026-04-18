Govt Prepared For Potential El Nino Impact: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday directed the Agriculture Secretary and concerned senior officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made well in advance to safeguard farmers' interests.

The meeting to reviews Kharif preparedness extensively discussed weather forecasts, water availability, crop conditions, arrangements for seeds and other agricultural inputs, states' preparations, and action plans to cope with potential adverse weather conditions.

During a review meeting here, the minister emphasised that farmers' welfare is of utmost priority for us, and the government is fully prepared to address the potential El Nino impact.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the likelihood of below-normal Southwest Monsoon in 2026, with seasonal rainfall estimated at about 92 per cent of the long period average (LPA) across the country.

It was also indicated that El Nino conditions may develop during the monsoon season, although the final and updated assessment will be issued in the last week of May 2026.

During the review, Chouhan clarified that taking weather-related forecasts seriously, the Central Government is moving forward with complete preparedness, and farmers need not have any concerns.

He stated that through coordinated efforts of the central and state governments, better water management, advanced technologies, expansion of irrigation facilities, and climate-resilient agricultural measures, the impact of potential challenges can be significantly controlled.

At present, the water levels in the country's reservoirs are in a satisfactory position, and overall storage is better than normal.

According to available estimates, reservoir storage is at 127.01 per cent of the normal level for this period, which will provide crucial assistance in meeting irrigation needs during the Kharif season and substantially reduce the risk of moisture deficiency.

The meeting assessed that despite the potential El Nino impact, its effect on the agriculture sector is likely to remain relatively limited compared to previous instances. Particularly due to improved water availability, micro-irrigation, scientific advisories, crop diversification, and timely interventions, farming has become more efficient and adaptable than before.