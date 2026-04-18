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From Night Shift Excuses To Big Screen Fame: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rs 100 Crore Success Story

From Night Shift Excuses To Big Screen Fame: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rs 100 Crore Success Story


2026-04-18 07:00:43
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Actor Pradeep Ranganathan once hid the truth from his parents, pretending night shifts while quitting his IT job to chase cinema. His bold gamble paid off when his film crossed ₹100 crore.

Yes, you heard that right. Actor Pradeep Ranganathan was an IT professional before he entered the film industry. He had a strong desire to act and achieve something in cinema, so he quit his job.Making a film isn't easy, and success isn't guaranteed. So, for nearly one and a half years, Pradeep told his parents he was working from home on night shifts. While his mother knew the truth, his father had no idea. Pradeep would sleep during the day and work on ad films and scripts all night.Today, Pradeep is a successful actor and director in Indian cinema. He's also the first Indian actor to score a hat-trick, with his first three films each crossing the ₹100 crore mark.His films 'Love Today', 'Dragon', and 'Dude' were massive successes. His latest movie, 'Love Insurance Kompany', is also doing great at the box office. He took a huge risk for his dream and it paid off big time.

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AsiaNet News

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