Bhooth Bangla Actor Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Bhatia Rejected Bollywood Career For Fashion

It's pretty common in the film industry for actors' kids to follow them into acting. But for 'Bhooth Bangla' star Akshay Kumar, that's not the case. According to Akshay, his son Aarav Bhatia has no interest in working in films

Akshay Kumar recently revealed in an interview that his son, Aarav Bhatia, has no plans to join the film industry. On Shubhankar Mishra's recent podcast, he said,“We are quite similar. He is serious about health, and so am I. He is tall, focused, and likes to work. But he has no plans to enter films; he wants to get into fashion.”

Akshay Kumar shared that his son wants to learn things from the ground up. He said,“The poor guy is still doing a job for ₹4500. It's a good thing, why not? He is learning fashion by visiting villages, understanding different prints and things.” Akshay added that he doesn't lecture his son much, and has only taught him not to harm anyone.

Aarav Bhatia, who is 24, was born in 2002. He is the son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. He moved abroad for his studies at the age of 15 and is currently studying at a university in London. While Akshay and Twinkle's daughter Nitara is seen on social media, Aarav prefers to stay away from the limelight.

Akshay Kumar's performance in the recently released 'Bhooth Bangla' is getting a lot of praise. Priyadarshan directed the film, which also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani in key roles. The film received mixed reviews but opened with about ₹16 crore and is expected to perform better over the weekend.

Akshay Kumar will soon appear in 'Welcome to the Jungle', directed by Ahmed Khan. The film has a huge star cast, including Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is set to release on June 26, 2026. Besides this, 'Haiwaan', directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Saif Ali Khan, is also in the pipeline.