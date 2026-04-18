WATCH: Heartwarming Video Shows Kids Offering Sherbet In Andheri During Mumbai Heat, Clip Goes Viral

In a heartwarming gesture amid the sweltering summer heat, a group of children, accompanied by an adult, was seen distributing glasses of sherbet to autorickshaw drivers and passersby on the roadside. A video posted by AndheriLOCA shows four to five kids and adults stopping pedestrians and rickshaws to give them freshly made sherbet. In one case, a rickshaw driver is clearly taken aback by the unanticipated show of generosity before receiving the drink with gratitude and carrying on with his ride.

The initiative was carried out to offer some respite from the intense heat, according to the description that goes with the video. At least three rickshaw drivers can be seen taking the cool drink from the kids throughout the video, demonstrating a straightforward yet considerate attempt to show compassion in the face of extreme heat.

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Social Media Reactions

A user wrote:“Thank you so much for the feature” Another user wrote: "Almighty Bless them. Beautiful gesture by our next generation "

“It is so much pleasure watching these kids learning the concept of Seva. Thank you so much Ruchi for initiating it. God bless,” added another user.

A fourth user said,“Gr8 minds have come together to create awareness in humanity..and only pure lil souls can do this...”

Similar Heartwarming Incident

The event comes only one week after a group of lads bravely banded together to save a pigeon that had been stuck in wires between two buildings; the effort has now gone viral on social media.

The youngsters released the bird using a straightforward yet efficient technique, according to the video posted by the Instagram account "Mumbaiculture." They strategically flew a kite to gently detach the pigeon from the electric lines rather than trying a dangerous ascent. Their decision to act rather than wait for someone to climb up demonstrated their presence of mind.