India Backs US-Iran Dialogue, Sees Pakistan As Facilitator: Expert

Defence and foreign affairs expert Sanjeev Srivastava on Saturday said that India continues to support diplomatic efforts between the United States of America and Iran, while stressing that Pakistan's role in the ongoing talks remains limited to that of a facilitator.

India's Support for Diplomatic Solution

Commenting on the statement by US President Donald Trump about a possible visit to Islamabad if a deal is reached, Srivastava said, "India supports the dialogue process currently taking place between the United States of America and Iran. India has consistently emphasised that a solution to this entire crisis should be found through dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation."

He added that New Delhi has welcomed the ceasefire announcement and is closely monitoring developments. He said, "India has naturally welcomed the peace process and the ceasefire announcement that was made, and it is clear that India is keeping a very close watch on these peace efforts."

Pakistan's 'Limited' Role as Facilitator

On Pakistan's involvement, Srivastava said, "Pakistan's role in these US-Iran talks is merely that of a messenger. Pakistan has provided the venue and, while acting as a messenger, it has performed the task of transferring messages from one party to another, which should certainly be recognised."

He emphasised that Pakistan lacks the credibility to influence the outcome of such high-stakes negotiations. He said," Pakistan lacks the credibility and the international image required to influence this entire negotiation process in any profound way."

He added, "Pakistan cannot determine the outcome of the US-Iran talks; it can at most provide a venue or act as a messenger. Beyond that, I don't see any major benefit for Pakistan even if a deal occurs."

Geopolitical Context and Deal Prospects

Srivastava also highlighted the broader geopolitical context, pointing to the role of China and other countries, including India, in encouraging dialogue. He said, "China's role in this ceasefire has been extremely significant, alongside several other members of the international community, including India. These responsible nations, which have always stressed dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation, worked together to create a positive environment, which is why this dialogue process is now moving forward in Islamabad."

Assessing Trump's statement about potentially visiting Islamabad, he said it should be seen as an attempt to create momentum for negotiations rather than a sign of imminent agreement. He said, " His (Trump's) statement was made to help create a positive atmosphere to move the dialogue forward. But achieving this deal does not seem easy at the moment. If a deal is reached, nothing could be better; this war must stop."

Srivastava noted that big differences remain, particularly due to Iran's firm stance and the positions of the US and Israel. He said, " I believe it can only happen if a deal is reached between Iran and the US where both parties move away from their extreme positions and agree on a 'win-win' formula. However, reaching such a consensus currently appears to be a complex process because Iran's Islamic regime is not ready to back down, and the stance of both America and Israel remains very firm."

He warned that the conflict has global consequences, especially in energy markets. He said, "This conflict hasn't just affected the people of Iran, Israel, and West Asian nations--the entire world is struggling with an energy crisis because of it."

Historical Parallel and Critique of Pakistan

Drawing parallels, he said Pakistan's role is similar to that previously played by Oman, which hosted the indirect talks. "Pakistan's role will be viewed only as a venue provider and a messenger. This is the same role Oman previously played; Oman provided venues for talks in Muscat, and indirect talks were also held in Europe via Iran. Pakistan's role is similar," he said.

Srivastava was also critical of Pakistan's global standing, "Pakistan remains a nation that provides refuge to terrorism. More than half of the global terrorists designated by the United Nations Security Council are still in Pakistan. The whole world knows that the world's most wanted terrorist was found in Pakistan."

He added, "Even today, the reason large investments do not go to Pakistan is that it is insecure, unstable, and politically volatile. Their most popular leader is in jail, and the political system is controlled by the Pakistani military. Consequently, Pakistan's capabilities, resources, and its 'showcase' democracy continue to weaken its image."

Conditions for Trump's Visit

He added that any visit by Trump to Islamabad hinges entirely on finalized agreement. He said, "President Trump will only visit Islamabad if a deal is finalised that satisfies the Trump administration. For that, the Iranian regime must move away from several of its rigid positions. Iran's Islamic regime still harbours hatred for the State of Israel and thinks about erasing it from the world map."

He added, "If a deal is reached through a 'win-win' formula, it will be good for the whole world and will bring a positive message, especially for Iran, America, and Israel." (ANI)

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