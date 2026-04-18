Pahalgam Terror Attack Anniversary: An 'Unhealed Wound' For Kashmir

As Kashmir marks the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, prominent Kashmiri human rights activist and Chairperson of the Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir (ATVK), Tasleema Akhter, described the tragedy as not just a memory but an "unhealed wound" that continues to haunt the region.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam carnage, Akhter described the attack as more than an act of violence. "Bullets did not merely attack Pahalgam; it was attacked by hatred," she said, stressing that such incidents strike at the core of humanity, peace, and the future of Kashmir's younger generations. She added that the victims were individuals with families, dreams, and identities, not just statistics.

The Pahalgam Carnage

The attack on 22 April 2025 at the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam was carried out by armed terrorists, in which 26 civilians were killed. The attackers, armed with M4 carbines and AK-47s, targeted Hindu tourists, though a Christian tourist and a local Muslim pony ride operator were also killed. The incident is considered the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Pakistan-Backed Terrorism Condemned

Akhter strongly condemned what she termed Pakistan-backed terrorism, stating that such attacks have damaged Kashmir's global image and caused long-term suffering to its people. According to her, repeated attempts to destabilise the region reflect a pattern aimed at disrupting peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will not allow Kashmir to be held hostage by fear," she asserted, adding that justice for victims remains non-negotiable.

A Call for International Action

Having represented victims' voices at international platforms, including the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Akhter called for stronger global action. She urged the international community to move beyond rhetoric and hold Pakistan accountable for supporting terror networks in the region. "The world needs to see the reality behind the propaganda," she stated.

Strategy for Prevention

On preventing future attacks, she called for a multi-pronged strategy, including sustained diplomatic pressure, stronger international cooperation against terrorism, and continued vigilance within India. Recalling incidents such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the recent Delhi blast, she said the threat is neither new nor isolated.

Kashmir's Resilience and Fight for Justice

Akhter concluded with a message of resilience, stating that Kashmir stands for peace but will continue to fight for justice for the Pahalgam victim families. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)