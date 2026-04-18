PM Modi To Address Nation Tonight At 8.30 Pm After Women's Reservation Bill Fails To Pass Lok Sabha

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight, April 18, at 8:30 pm. The prime minister's address comes a day after the bill to implement women's reservation – the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill – in legislatures failed to pass the Lok Sabha.

“The Prime Minister will address the nation at 8.30 PM (April 18, Saturday),” an official said.

Under the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.