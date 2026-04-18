Shiv Jyoti Rajput Calls 'Undekhi Season 4' Co-Star Surya Sharma Her 'Constant Support'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Shiv Jyoti Rajput will soon grace the screen with season 4 of the series 'Undekhi'.

While entering an established show can often feel scary, for Shiv Jyoti, comfort came in the form of co-actor Surya Sharma.

Sharing her experience of working with Surya, Shiv Jyoti said,“I have known Surya since my workshop days, and it is such a coincidence that he is also a part of the show. He is a great friend and a phenomenal actor."

She added that she was very comfortable on the set because of Surya, as she had known him for years.

"He was the person who introduced me to the other cast and made me feel comfortable on set. Everyone knew everyone, but Surya helped me get to know everyone, as I was the new entry in Season 4, and I didn't know anybody. That was an advantage for me - he was a constant support," she went on to add.

Made under the direction of Ashish R. Shukla, "Undekhi: The Final Battle" will focus on resolving the ongoing conflict between Papaji (Played by Harsh Chhaya) and Rinku Atwal (Played by Surya Sharma) that started back in Season 1 of the show.

The primary cast of the drama further includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DSP Barun Ghosh, a policeman from West Bengal, Anchal Singh as Teji Grewal Atwal, and Ankur Rathee as Daman Atwal, Papaji's son.

Backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the first season of "Undekhi" reached the audience on July 10, 2020. Two years after this, the second season of the drama was launched on March 4, 2022, after which came the third season on May 10, 2024.

For the first time for "Undekhi", all the episodes of season 4 will not be released at once. After premiering on May 1, new episodes will be available every Friday.