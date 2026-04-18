Sybiha Shares Details Of First Day At Antalya Diplomacy Forum

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha announced this on his Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

He noted that this year more than 20 leaders and 50 ministers, along with representatives from over 150 countries and 75 international organizations, arrived for the forum in Turkey.

"This is a global platform where Ukraine must be heard – and is being heard. It is also a space for diplomacy, offering opportunities to hold talks with countries from Asia to Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. We are not missing this opportunity," Sybiha said.

He added that he began the day with remarks at ADF Talks, a special public interview format held before a full audience of forum participants. During his appearance, the minister spoke about efforts to end the war, strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield and in diplomacy, increase pressure on Russia and its allies, and Ukraine's emerging role as a security partner – something he said has become particularly evident after recent developments in the Gulf.

"I was glad to see a large Crimean Tatar delegation at the forum, led by Mustafa Dzhemilev and Refat Chubarov. I am grateful for their work, including with Turkish partners. We are working side by side to restore peace, justice, and Ukraine's territorial integrity," Sybiha said.

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On Friday, Sybiha held a series of bilateral meetings, including with his counterparts from Austria, Iceland, and Luxembourg.

"Everyone is noting the opportunities to strengthen Europe that have emerged following the elections in Hungary. We discussed the swift unblocking of critically important decisions: EUR 90 billion, the 20th sanctions package, and the opening of six negotiation clusters. It is time to lift not only the Hormuz blockade but also the 'Orban blockade.' This will benefit everyone," Sybiha said.

He also reported meetings with the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Somalia, Egypt, and Botswana, as well as with the Vice President of El Salvador. On the sidelines of the forum, he held brief talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, and other influential figures.

At the end of the first day, Sybiha continued his dialogue with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, discussing the implementation of the outcomes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to Turkey and his talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as promising joint projects in defense, energy, trade, and logistics.

"Our strategic partnership is a cornerstone of stability – from the Black Sea to the Middle East," Sybiha said.

He also expressed readiness to develop a trilateral Ukraine-Syria-Turkey format, particularly in the context of alternative supply chains.

"I spoke about the capabilities of our defense industry, which make our country a promising security partner for Gulf countries and beyond. We also discussed peace efforts. Turkish partners have played an important role over the past years. We are ready to host a meeting of leaders in Turkey to bring peace closer," Sybiha added.

In addition, Sybiha invited Fidan to visit Ukraine.

The 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum opened in Turkey on April 17 under the slogan "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."

Photo credit: Andrii Sybiha / Facebook