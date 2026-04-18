BJD Slams Women's Quota Move As BJP's 'Political Drama', Flags North-South Divide Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 18 (IANS) Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former Odisha minister Arun Sahoo on Saturday lashed out at the Centre over the handling of the Women's Reservation Bill, describing the legislative proceedings as a "political drama" designed to blame the Opposition and mislead the people.

Speaking to IANS, Sahoo alleged that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government moved the bill despite knowing they lacked the necessary numbers in the Lok Sabha.

"This is an orchestrated step. By knowing the fact that they don't have numbers, yet they brought it to prove that Opposition parties are not willing to support the bill," Sahoo told IANS, adding that the move sought to paint the Opposition as "anti-women".

The BJD leader questioned the necessity of reintroducing the matter, noting that the Women's Reservation Act was already passed by both Houses in September 2023. He noted that its implementation had been linked to delimitation and a proposed increase in parliamentary seats.“If the number of seats rises from 543 to around 850, then 33 per cent reservation would follow. This entire exercise is a farce,” he said.

He termed the current push a "gimmick" and a "fiasco", stating that the government failed to consult Opposition parties or constitutional experts before bringing the matter to the floor.

Raising concerns over regional representation, Sahoo warned that the proposed implementation based on seat delimitation would penalise Southern states.

"Southern states will suffer because they took steps to control population growth. If they have done a noble job, should they suffer?" he asked, suggesting that increasing seats in the "cow belt" states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar could create a "division between South and North", which is dangerous.

In a major setback to the Centre, a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated on Friday, with the ruling dispensation asserting that the struggle to give the rights to women will continue.

Turning to state interests, the former minister accused the Union government of neglecting Odisha despite the state contributing 20 MPs to the BJP's mandate.

He referenced BJD president Naveen Patnaik's recent appeal to all Odisha MPs, across party lines, to prioritize the state's welfare over political affiliations.

"When 'Odiya Asmita' -- a popular BJP slogan -- is undermined by the Centre's own steps, we must seek the help of every party to work for Odisha's interests," Sahoo told IANS.

Regarding potential political realignments, he clarified that the BJD remains focused on the state's cause rather than formal alliances, stating that the party welcomes anyone willing to fight for the "true spirit" of Odisha.