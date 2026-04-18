Ex-Australian Soldier Granted Bail In Afghan War Crimes Case

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Former Australian special forces soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has been granted bail after spending 10 days in custody over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, according to media reports.

The 47-year-old was released on Friday after a judge reportedly said he could face“years and years” in prison before his case proceeds to trial, Al Jazeera reported.

Roberts-Smith, who was awarded the prestigious Victoria Cross in 2011, was arrested in Sydney last week and charged with the murder of five people in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.

The former soldier has denied all charges.

Speaking after his arrest, Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Krissy Barrett said authorities would allege that the victims were not taking part in hostilities at the time of their alleged killings in Afghanistan.

Barrett added that police would further allege the victims were either shot by the accused or by subordinates acting on his orders and in his presence.

Roberts-Smith appeared in a Sydney court via video link on Friday and remained expressionless as he appeared on screen wearing a green prison tracksuit.

His lawyer, Slade Howell, argued that it was unacceptable to keep him behind bars while the case moved slowly through the courts.

Prosecutors, however, argued that the seriousness of the alleged crimes justified strict bail conditions.

Roberts-Smith faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted.

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